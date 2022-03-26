Burgeoning population country’s biggest problem, says minister

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that burgeoning population is the biggest problem of the country and all stakeholders must sit immediately together to overcome this problem.

Speaking as chief guest at an awareness seminar on Family Planning at a local hotel here on Friday, the minister said that special training of Lady Health Workers (LHWs) shall be the key to raising awareness on family planning. The purpose of the seminar was to review and analyse policy gaps in the family planning sector. According to a handout, Special Secretary Development Dr Farrukh Naveed, DG Health Services Dr Haroon Jahangir, Dr Akhtar Rashid, Dr Athar, Prof Javed Chaudhry and others attended the seminar while Dr Zeba Sattar, Dr Yasmin Qazi, Dr Tabinda Sarosh, Dr Fauzia Asad joined via video link.

The efforts of the Punjab Health Department for family planning in the province were appreciated. The health minister appreciated the support of the World Bank in family planning efforts and said that primary goal of the Punjab government was to provide quality family planning services.

The use of contraceptives across Punjab can make the family planning initiatives a success. The government is making the all-out effort to balance the demand and supply of contraceptives,” she added. Dr Yasmin Rashid further said that special training was being provided to lady health workers and added that the training and awareness of LHWs would lead to improved results. She further said that lack of birth spacing could result in iron deficiency in both mother and child.