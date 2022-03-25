Australia white ball team land in Pakistan

LAHORE: A 14-member Australian limited overs squad has reached Pakistan for the historic series going to be played after gap of 24 years.

Australia’s squad reached Pakistan via a chartered flight last night. On arrival, they underwent COVID-19 testing and went straightway into mandatory three-day room isolation.

After that they will then be able to integrate with the Test-squad after the completion of their isolation period and will start training on March 27.

Australia’s white-ball captain Aaron Finch, alongside Adam Zampa, Marcus Stonis, Sean Abbott, Ben McDermott, Jason Behrendroff, and other squad members landed in the country for their first away series here.

The Australian side received a warm welcome from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials upon their arrival in the country.

It should be remembered that the PCB shifted the white-ball series to Lahore following the political tensions in Rawalpindi. The ODI series will roll into action from March 29 at Gaddafi stadium.