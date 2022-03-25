JUI-F caravan leaves for Islamabad

A caravan of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) left Karachi for Islamabad on Thursday to participate in the much-hyped long march that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has planned to start on March 25 in a bid to oust the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government.

JUI-F Sindh Secretary General Maulana Rashid Mahmood Soomro led the caravan comprising a large number of cars and buses that left Karachi from Sohrab Goth. Other JUI-F leaders, including Maulana Abdul Karim Abdi, Qari Usman, and Sami Swati, were also present on the occasion.

Before the caravan left Karachi, convoys of the party’s workers and supporters from Karachi’s various districts gathered in Sohrab Goth.

Talking to the media before leaving the city, Soomro said the PM would not get a chance to escape when the caravans from across the country reached Islamabad. “We are the guardians of this country and its constitution. We have sworn to serve 22 crore people,” he said, adding that the JUI-F and other opposition parties were trying to oust the rulers as soon as possible because their incompetence and poor policies had tarnished the image of country.

Soomro said the internal and external policies of the present government for the country had completely failed and brought the country to the brink of disaster. “The PTI’s government has damaged the country’s Islamic identity.”

He said PM Khan’s life was based on U-turns. “He has taken a U-turn from giving the people 2 billion jobs. Today a poor man is worried about two meals a day.” Referring to the 2018 general elections, he said the ‘stolen’ votes of the people should be returned to them. Usman said that days of the government had been numbered as people were fed up with it. “The PDM would oust the government through the long march and no-confidence motion,” he said.