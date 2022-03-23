 
Wednesday March 23, 2022
Abramovich’s superyachts dock in Turkey

By AFP
March 23, 2022

Istanbul: Two luxury superyachts owned by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich have docked in Turkey, which has not joined European sanctions against Moscow targeting the Chelsea Football Club owner and other oligarchs, local media reported on Tuesday.

Western nations are impounding such assets with links to wealthy Russians as part of efforts to pressure President Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine.

