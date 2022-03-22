JUIF slams PTI govt for ‘incompetence’

SWABI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) leaders here on Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had failed on all fronts as it could not honour the election pledges.

They were speaking at a gathering in Akkakhel Gar Munara village.

JUIF leader Maulana Fazal Ali and others spoke at the function, where several people announced joining the Maulana Fazlur Rahman-led party.

Maulana Fazal Ali said the PTI leaders deceived the people in the name of the so-called change and they lacked the ability to deliver.

He said the PTI government was least bothered to provide relief to the have-nots in the face of backbreaking inflation.

Quoting a recent statement of the prime minister, he said Premier Imran Khan had absolved himself of the responsibility to control inflation by saying the people had not elected him for keeping under check the prices of vegetables.

He said the PTI government did not execute any mega project for the wellbeing of the people.

Maulana Fazal Ali said the JUIF after coming into power would spare no effort to create job opportunities and fight nepotism. He said his party would uphold merit and hold the corrupt accountable.

Speaking on the occasion, a JUIF local leader Aziz Khan Advocate alleged that National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar had accumulated ill-gotten wealth.