Expanding business linkages between Pakistan, Thailand stressed

ISLAMABAD: Chakkrid Kraichaiwong, Ambassador of Thailand to Pakistan, has highlighted the importance of people-to-people contacts particularly, expansion of business linkages and trade and economic connectivity between two countries.

The ambassador was addressing a webinar on ‘Pakistan and Thailand: geo-economics visions and policy frameworks’ organised here by the Institute of Strategic Studies (ISS).

Faiza Haseeb, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Pakistan in Bangkok, underscored that global and regional dynamics are continuously evolving and changing and now policymakers are realising the importance of both human security and economic security. She said that Pakistan is a key actor in the regional economy as via boosting trade, Pakistan can strengthen its economy and relations with neighbours. She highlighted that under the new geo-economics framework, Pakistan is seeking friendly cooperative relationships with all regional countries.

Dr Talat Shabbir, Director CPSC, underlined that for leveraging geo-economics, Pakistan is open to the world. Pakistan is confident that a country’s vision of geo-economics can bring stability to a state and boost the economic clout of Pakistan. Highlighting Pakistan’s vision of East Asia policy, he said, that it can strengthen Pakistan’s relations with East Asia.

Dr Neelum Nigar, Director, Institute of Strategic Studies, and Manu Sithiprasasana, Executive Director, International Institute for Trade and Development, also addressed the webinar.

Earlier, Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, DG, ISS, and Dr. Anuson Chivyano, Director International Studies Centre, presented addresses of welcome.