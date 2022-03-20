US destroyer’s passage through Taiwan Strait ‘provocative’

BEIJING: The US destroyer Ralph Johnson's sail-through of the Taiwan Strait on March 17 was a "provocative" act by the United States and sent the wrong signals to pro-Taiwan independence forces, the Chinese military said on Saturday.
Such an act was "very dangerous", a Chinese military spokesperson said in a statement, adding that troops were organised to monitor the Ralph Johnson's passage. China says Taiwan is the most sensitive and important issue in its relations with the United States. Washington has no formal diplomatic relations with Taipei, but is Taiwan's most important international backer and arms supplier. Chinese President Xi Jinping told his US counterpart Joe Biden on Friday that the Taiwan issue needs to be handled properly to avoid a negative impact on Sino-US relations.
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka cancelled exams for millions of school students as the country ran out of printing paper with...
OSLO: A US military plane taking part in Nato exercises has crashed in Norway, killing all four American troops on...
WASHINGTON: US conservatives and Israel stepped up pressure this week against the possibility that an agreement to...
SAQQARA, Egypt: Egypt unveiled on Saturday five ancient Pharaonic tombs at the Saqqara archaeological site south of...
VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Saturday followed through on a promise made ahead of his 2013 election and published a...
SHANGHAI: China reported two Covid-19 deaths on Saturday, its first in more than a year, underlining the threat posed...
Comments