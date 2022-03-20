This refers to the article, ‘Perils of desperation’ by Raoof Hasan (March 18). The writer is right when he says that the opposition’s fight is not about genuine democracy but a struggle to secure power. The PTI government’s neutrality on the Ukraine conflict, the prime minister’s recent visit to Russia and his outburst against the EU’s insistence that Pakistan condemn the Russian invasion, did not go unnoticed by the West. The defiant stance will certainly not be liked by the US.

One feels that the opposition parties’ attempt to oust the government cannot be without the support from Washington. Even former president Musharraf could not resist US pressure and had to allow the NRO to pardon controversial individuals. One feels that governments in Pakistan truly are made or removed by foreign powers. What we achieved in 1947 is being surrendered.

Shaista Anwar Kirmani

Karachi