PTI activists stage protest against dissenting MNA

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) youths staged a protest against their own party’s dissident Member National Assembly Noor Alam Khan from Peshawar for openly supporting the joint opposition’s move of no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The charged youths, carrying lotas (round water container), gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club on Friday and chanted slogans against Noor Alam Khan and tore down his photos.

They marched on the road and criticized Noor Alam Khan, who, they said, had been elected on the PTI ticket but left the party in a difficult time.

The speakers alleged that Noor Alam Khan had switched loyalties after getting a huge amount and benefits from the joint opposition leaders, who were out to purchase the elected members to oust the prime minister.

They said Imran Khan and his party could not be pressurised through such tactics and resist the move.

The PTI activists said they would continue the protest against all those MNAs, who, according to them, had betrayed the party and its leadership.

They said they would expose the corrupt practices of the opposition leaders and their own MNAs in their respective constituencies.