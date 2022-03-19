Ramiz to miss ACC meeting

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja and chief executive officer Faisal Hasnain will not travel to Sri Lanka to attend the Asian Cricket Council’s (ACC) meeting.

According to sources, the PCB officials will be attending the meeting online as they won’t be able to travel to Colombo due to their busy schedules. The meeting of the ACC is scheduled for tomorrow in Colombo, during which the budget, development of cricket, and Asia Cup will be discussed, sources added.

It should be noted that the PCB is busy with the historic Pakistan-Australia series. And, after the first two Tests of the series ended in a draw, the final Test of the series will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore from 21-25 March.