Three men killed in Nowshera firing

NOWSHERA: Three people were killed and five injured, three among them women, in a firing incident at Jaroba village of Nowshera district on Thursday, sources said.

An Elite Force Training Centre Inspector, Fazal Akbar Khan, reported to police that fateh khwani was being offered at his family hujra (male guest house) for his uncle when two rival families came face-to-face which triggered firing.

The inspector said his three brothers Haji Akbar, Shahid Akbar and Khalid Akbar sustained injuries in the firing. Shahid Akbar died when he was being shifted to the hospital.

The two others who later lost lives in the incident included Dildar, son of Jalandhir, and Abdul Khaliq, son of Dildar.

Two women injured in firing were identified as Nabila and Zakia.

The injured were shifted to Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar.

A case was registered against Fazal Akbar, Khalid Akbar, Zahid Akbar and Said Akbar, Dil Akbar, Jan Akbar, Taj Akbar and Hassan Akbar.

All the accused fled the scene. The police has launched an investigation.