CM Usman Buzdar lays foundation stone of 1,000-bed hospital project

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar laid the foundation stone of a 1,000-bed general hospital project, valuing Rs7.55 billion, on Ferozepur Road. The blood and cardiac diseases hospitals would also be built while the 250-bed emergency block and trauma centre would be constructed in the first phase and the facility would be functional by August 2023.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister said that the government chose this 123 Kanal prime located land for public welfare as it had been lying vacant for a long time. The new medical facility would provide the latest facilities while LDA has been directed to manage traffic load on this arterial thoroughfare, he added. Usman Buzdar disclosed that new emergencies would also be built in Jinnah and Services Hospitals through IDAP with Rs17 billion. Every citizen would have a health card by the end of March in the Punjab Province to enjoy free-of-cost treatment facilities up to one million rupees per annum, he said.

The chief minister explained that 23 hospitals were being constructed along with the upgradation of around 150 health facilities as 158 other medical facilities have already been upgraded. Six new social security hospitals are being built along with legal amendments in the pipeline to allow the general public to avail emergencies of social security hospitals, he noted. There is no resemblance to the citizen-centric work of the PTI-led government that intends to transform Punjab into an ideal province having the latest healthcare facilities, he concluded.

Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said the number of beds in different emergencies was being increased in Lahore as the chief minister had always extended full support. Work on new emergencies in Jinnah and Services Hospitals would be started soon to make room for additional 800 beds, she added.

SACM Hasaan Khawar, chief secretary, secretary specialised health and medical education department, commissioner Lahore, secretary information and culture department, DG LDA and others were also present. Earlier, CEO IDAP briefed about the project.

Expats’ issues: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab for Health Hanif Patafi called on Vice-Chairperson OPC Punjab Dr Shahid Mahmood at his office on Thursday. Commissioner OPC Syed Khadim Abbas was also present on the occasion. Different problems faced by overseas Pakistanis belonging to DG Khan were discussed in the meeting.

The Vice-Chairperson OPC said that special front desks have been set up in OPC Punjab under one window operation for immediate solution of the problems of overseas Pakistanis. He further said that govt has given tax exemption for overseas Pakistanis for up to five years so that they can easily invest in the country.