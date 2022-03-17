NAB board approves inquiries against ex Sindh IGP, others

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Board of the National Accountability Board (NAB) has approved holding investigations against EX-Inspector General Police Sindh, Ghulam Haider Jamali and other officers/officials of District Director, Agriculture Department, D.I Khan and others.

The Board approved conducting 11 inquiries and two investigations against the bureaucrats of the federal government and provincial governments and businessmen. The Executive Board of the NAB held the meeting under the chair of Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal, attended by Deputy Chairman NAB, Zahir Shah, Prosecutor General Accountability, Syed Asghar Haider, Director General HQ, Hasnain Ahmed, Director General Rawalpindi, Irfan Mangi, DG Operations Masood Alam Khan and senior officers.

The Board authorized 11 inquiries against various personalities including management of Utility Store Corporation, officers, officials and others of Punjab Cooperative Board of Liquidation, Anjum Pervaiz, former Senior General Manager, Pakistan Railways and others, officers/officials of Ministry of Housing and Works, officers/officials and others of State Office, owners, sponsors of Shaukat Marvat Group of Companies, officers, officials and others of Forest Department, Javed Memon, Chief Engineer, Irrigation Department, Larkana and others, Professor Ghulam Asghar Channa, Vice-Chancellor and others of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Medical University, Larkana, Engineer Sardar Ali Shah, Project Director of Right Bank Outfall Drain, Hyderabad Circle and others and inquiry was also authorised against Pritam Das, Superintending Engineer, Irrigation Department, Govt of Sindh, Ali Muhammad and others.

The Executive Board of the NAB also authorized conducting two investigations against various personalities including Ghulam Haider Jamali, Former Inspector General, Police, Sindh, Karachi and others, officers/officials of District Director, Agriculture Department, D.I Khan and others. The Board meeting of NAB okayed sending the complaint against Adam Khan Automobiles Pvt. Ltd. and others to IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for legal action.

The Board meeting of NAB authorized the closure of inquiries against CDA officers/officials and others and Mohammad Omar Virk, former Superintendent of Police, under the law. Addressing the meeting, Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal said that NAB's faith is corruption-free Pakistan and it is pursuing a policy of accountability for all under the

law.