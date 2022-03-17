Political circus

We are yet again witnessing a circus in the name of democracy. While all politicians claim to be ‘saviours’ of democracy, their behaviour is anything but democratic. Democracy is not merely about casting votes – it is a system that ensures equality, fairness, and freedom for everyone. However, in Pakistan, ‘democracy’ has merely become a tool to gain access to power and wealth. Recently, the opposition parties have moved a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly against the government. Both sides are involved in an ugly war of words and are trying to woo people to come out on the streets. Among all this, the allied parties are fully exploiting the situation. With the country heading towards a complete economic meltdown, how does any of this lead to the betterment of the country?

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad