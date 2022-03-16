Farrukh deplores PMLN leaders’ duplicity over economic policies

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday deplored the duplicity of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PMLN) leaders who gave contrasting point of view publically over the economic policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.
“This is called hypocrisy,” said Farrukh who retweeted the tweet of Ministry of Finance Spokesman Muzammil Aslam who criticised PMLN leader Miftah Ismail for giving two different statements on the government’s decision about International Monetary Fund programme.
Farrukh Habib lashed out at the PML-N leaders for misleading the nation saying, “They do not tell truth to the nation that the institutions were destroyed due to corruption Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari who handed over a bankrupt economy to Prime Minister Imran Khan.”
