No-trust motion: NA Speaker says will follow rules

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar Monday said that he would follow the constitution, law and rules on issue of no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“I have nothing to do with what the government and the opposition are doing… Let me make it clear that I will act in accordance with the law and rules,” he said while talking to the newsmen at the Parliament House on Monday.

To a question with regard to the date of convening of National Assembly session, the Speaker did not give any specific date and only said that he was in consultation process with the National Assembly Secretariat about suitable time and it would be convened as per available constitutional timeframe.

When asked about the opposition announcement of bringing no-confidence motion against him, Asad Qaisar said he had no objection to this as bringing a no-confidence motion was their constitutional and legal right and he would welcome it.

To a question regarding the consultation for the legal opinion from the National Assembly Secretariat as per reports in the media, NA Speaker said it was his right to seek legal opinion and he consulted with the different legal experts but he did not write any letter that reported in the media.

The National Assembly (NA) Secretariat, meanwhile, informed Speaker Asad Qaiser that members of National Assembly (MNAs) could not be prevented from voting. According to local media outlets, the speaker was informed that none of the lawmakers could be stopped from casting their votes. However, their party could pursue action against those who violated its policy, the secretariat stated.