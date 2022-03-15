ADB VP, Pak ambassador-designate for US meet PM

ISLAMABAD: Asian Development Bank (ADB) Vice President Shixin Chen called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, and appreciated the Pakistan government's handling of Covid-19 crisis.

He said Pakistan’s economy performed much better than many countries during the pandemic. The PM welcomed the ADB support to the government for socioeconomic development of Pakistan. The VP assured the PM that the Bank would continue supporting Pakistan in its endeavours to accelerate the growth of Pakistan's economy.

Separately, Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to United States of America Masood Khan called on PM Imran Khan. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was also present.

The PM said that Pakistan desired to have strong ties with all countries including the US. He added that Pakistan-US relations were based on partnership and shared goals. He directed the ambassador-designate to work for further strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries. He said that connectivity of Pakistani diaspora was one of the topmost priorities of the government and the US was home to a very vibrant Pakistani community, which acted as a bridge between the two countries.

Imran Khan directed him to work towards enhancing trade, investment and public diplomacy. He emphasised correctly projecting Pakistan's foreign policy priorities and wished him success for his new assignment.