Ex-minister to join JUIF

NOWSHERA: Former provincial minister Liaqat Khattak would formally join the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl following holding successful talks with the JUIF chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman and other leaders.
Liaqat Khattak, the estranged brother of Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak, along with his family members, friends and scores of supporters would formally join the JUIF at a press conference in Islamabad.
JUIF chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman, who would be present at the press conference, assigned an important task to Liaqat Khattak in the wake of the rapidly changing political scenario in the province and the country.
Earlier, Liaqat Khattak held meetings with Maulana Fazlur Rahman, his brother Maulana Attaur Rahman, former chief minister Akram Khan Durrani and others and decided to join JUIF.
Political analysts say that it would be a big blow to the ruling PTI in the district if the ex-minister joined JUIF, which poses a potential challenge to the PTI in Nowshera and elsewhere in the province.
