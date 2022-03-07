Street libraries attracting youth

Islamabad : The concept of street libraries opened at various places of Islamabad and Rawalpindi aimed at promoting book culture among people has become centre of attraction among book lovers.

Talking to this agency here on Sunday, an official of the Department of Islamabad Library Mehmood Raza said, in order to promote the role and services of libraries the Department of Libraries, ICT, in collaboration with Pakistan Information Literacy and Library Movement had organized many events to promote reading books among young generation those who were not aware of the history of Pakistan.

Department of Libraries is committed to providing advanced technical and reader services to the community of the capital, he said. He said eight libraries under the department were also enabled to provide an online service to their users and the users can search the author, title, subject, and publisher on an online catalog; the users can search their desired reading material from any part of the world. He added that this facility will provide quick and easy access to library material and improve reading habits.

Another student Rafia Siddique said, "Whenever I am free usually visit any nearby street library at I-8, H-9, F-6 or any other area and get knowledge about the literature and heritage values of the country".