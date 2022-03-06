Faiz Festival holds 25 sessions on 2nd day

LAHORE: The 6th Faiz Festival titled ‘Chalo Phir Se Muskuraain’ continued at Alhamra Arts Council here on Saturday.

On the second day of the festival, twenty-five sessions were conducted in which a comprehensive session was ‘Shehar-e-Adab Lahore’ was held.

Commissioner Lahore M Usman, Vice Chancelor Government College University Dr Asghar Zaidi, Executive Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi and Vice Chancelor Kinnaird College Prof Dr Rukhsana David attended the event as guest speakers. Amina Ali moderated the session. Commissioner Usman said, “Under Shehar-e-Adab Lahore, we are increasingly working to promote and develop language and literature. We are proud of being associated with Lahore.” Executive Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that the people of Lahore are open-hearted, everyone coming from outside has become a part of Lahore. He said that Lahore is a brand that does not need any introduction, and its value and prestige is increasing with each passing day. Government College University Vice Chancelor Dr Asghar Zaidi said that the value of Lahore has increased in the world due to the honour of ‘City Literature Lahore’. Vice Chancelor KC Dr Rukhsana David said that the honour of Shehar-e-Adab Lahore is an acknowledgment of our services which will continue. Today (Sunday) is the third and final day of the festival, with more than 25 sessions.