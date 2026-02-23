Demi Lovato bravely admits she is ‘not ashamed’ of having bipolar disorder

Demi Lovato has been one of the most vocal celebrities about living with mental illness, particularly Bipolar disorder.

She was diagnosed at the age of 18 after seeking treatment, following years of struggling with emotional instability, eating disorders, and substance use.

Lovato has consistently emphasized the importance of understanding and accepting her diagnosis. In interviews, she has said, “I’m not ashamed of it. I think having bipolar disorder has been a big part of my life.”

Also emphasizing on the importance of treatment, “When I took control of my illness, I started to take control of my life.”

What is Bipolar Disorder?

Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition characterized by extreme mood swings that include emotional highs (mania or hypomania) and lows (depression).

These shifts go beyond normal mood changes and can significantly affect a person’s energy levels, behavior, and ability to function.

During manic episodes, individuals may feel euphoric, overly energetic, impulsive, or irritable. In contrast, depressive episodes can involve deep sadness, fatigue, hopelessness, and loss of interest in daily activities. These episodes can vary in duration and intensity, making the disorder complex to manage.

Treatment and Management

Bipolar disorder is a long-term condition, but it can be effectively managed with the right treatment plan. Treatment often includes:

Medication: Mood stabilizers, antipsychotics, and sometimes antidepressants

Psychotherapy: Approaches like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) help individuals manage symptoms and identify triggers

Lifestyle adjustments: Regular sleep, stress management, and avoiding substance use

Demi Lovato has highlighted the importance of consistency in treatment, noting that maintaining her mental health requires ongoing care and support.