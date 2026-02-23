Can humans reverse aging? Harvard scientist predict revolutionary breakthrough

The Harvard scientist has revealed a major breakthrough in the anti-aging process.

At the 2026 Dubai summit, Dr David Sinclair has explained the aging as a treatable medical condition, not inevitable. He predicts biotech will make modern healthcare obsolete in 10–20 years, shifting from symptom management to full reversal of biological aging.

According to Sinclair, his team’s partial epigenetic reprogramming has been successful in reversing aging markers by 75 percent in animal studies by using modified Yamanaka genes and has restored vision in animals suffering from blindness models.

Sinclair affirmed, “Scientists have found ways to ‘polish’ the biological system and restore cellular function.”

Now, the team is preparing for human-based clinical trials to reverse the aspects of aging. The trials will test epigenetic programming therapies which are designed to restore cells to a younger state.

“We are about to test, for the first time in history, whether we can reverse ageing and cure diseases,” he said.

Sinclair also shed light on how anti-aging breakthroughs can also bring out economic benefits.

In the US, extending a healthy lifespan by just one year could generate an estimated $38 trillion by improving productivity.

He also linked his anti-aging based research to poor fertility rates and falling birth rates, stating that societies may be caught in the dilemma of replacing workers with robots or keeping them healthy for longer.

“Our greatest asset is human productivity,” Sinclair said.

The trials are expected to begin soon but the exact data has not been revealed yet.