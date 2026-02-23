‘Global human rights are under attack,’ UN chief Antonio Guterres issues stark warning

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has raised red flags over global human rights violations in his recent address.

While speaking at the opening of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, the UN Chief said “global human rights are under assault,” stating the widespread examples of violations in the conflict-ridden regions or countries ranging from Sudan, Palestine, to Ukraine.

Guterres also lamented the weakening of rule of law in the international order. "The rule of law is being outmuscled by the rule of force," he emphasized.

According to the General Secretary, the countries have turned a blind eye to human rights by pushing them back deliberately. He also urged the member states not to treat international human rights “as a menu to pick from.”

The UN chief also highlights the worsening humanitarian conditions in the midst of geopolitical rivalries. The recent funding cuts by the US and other countries have pushed humanity to the brink of starvation and suffering.

"Humanitarian needs are exploding while funding collapses," he said.

As a result of funding cuts based on whims, the human rights system is in survival mode.

According to the United Nations spokesperson, Washington in February paid about $160 million of the more than $4 billion it owes to the organization. The half-hearted response on the behalf of countries has put additional strain on human rights operations.

Guterres’ recent remarks highlight a dark era for humanity where the concept of international human rights is increasingly becoming obsolete in the age of zero-sum mentality.