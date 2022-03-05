PIA launches tree plantation campaign

LAHORE:PIA in collaboration with National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH) initiated a joint Tree Plantation Campaign on the arrival of spring season to further promote Prime Minister's vision for a Clean and Green Pakistan.
CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik planted a sapling at the airline's head office on Friday. President NFEH Naeem Qureshi, CEO Saylani Welfare Trust, M Ghazaal and senior officials of the airline were also present. PIA, the National Flag Carrier, has been participating in the tree planting campaign for the last few years. This season, PIA will plant around 10,000 saplings in Karachi and other cities of the country.
