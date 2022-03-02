Father kills three children, self in US church

LOS ANGELES: A father shot dead three of his own children late on Monday before turning the gun on himself in a US church, police said.

A fifth person also died in the shooting in Sacramento, California, though it was not clear if that person was related to what police said was a domestic incident. "The suspect in this case, who ended up killing himself, had a restraining order out against him by his estranged wife, the mother of the three children victims," Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones told NBC Bay Area. All three children who died were under the age of 15, police said. Local reports said they were three girls aged 9, 10 and 13.