Rizwan named skipper of PSL 2022 team

LAHORE: The captain of Multan Sultans and the Player of the Pakistan Super League season 7 Mohammad Rizwan was also named the skipper of the team of the tournament on Monday.

Rizwan is one of the four Sultans players selected in the team. The others are Khushdil Shah, Tim David, and Rilee Rossouw. The opening batter of Multan Sultan Shan Masood was selected as the 12th man of the team of the tournament.

Lahore Qalandars is represented by four players: Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Zaman Khan, and Rashid Khan. There is one player each from Peshawar Zalmi (Shoaib Malik), Islamabad United (Shadab Khan), and Quetta Gladiators (Naseem Shah).

Squad: Mohammad Rizwan (Multan Sultans) (captain & wicketkeeper), Fakhar Zaman (Lahore Qalandars), Shoaib Malik (Peshawar Zalmi), Shadab Khan (Islamabad United), Rilee Rossouw (Multan Sultans), Tim David (Multan Sultans), Khushdil Shah (Multan Sultans), Rashid Khan (Lahore Qalandars), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Lahore Qalandars), Zaman Khan (Lahore Qalandars), Naseem Shah (Quetta Gladiators), Shan Masood (Multan Sultans) (12th).

Multan Sultans skipper Mohammad Rizwan earned another reward when he was named the Player of HBL Pakistan Super League season seven for his consistent performance throughout the tournament.

Rizwan finished the tournament with 546 runs at a strike rate of 126.68. Sultans skipper also bagged the best wicketkeeper of the tournament award. In 12 matches, he accounted for nine batters behind the stumps.

Lahore Qalandars Fakhar Zaman and Shadab Khan of Islamabad United were adjudged the Best Batter and Bowler, respectively. Fakhar scored 588 runs at a strike rate of 153, while Shadab Khan ended the tournament with 19 wickets in nine matches with an economy rate of 6.47.

Khushdil Shah was declared the All-rounder of HBL PSL 2022 for his 153 runs at a strike rate of 182 and 16 wickets with an economy rate of 6.9. He also added the Fielder of the HBL PSL 2022 award to his collection.

Qalandars’ Zaman Khan was named the Emerging Cricketer of HBL PSL 2022 for his 18 wickets.