Five drug pushers arrested

Rawalpindi : The police on Saturday claimed to have arrested five drug pushers and recovered 5.7 kg of drugs from their possession during a crackdown here.
The police spokesman informed that during the course of action, Taxila police arrested drug dealer Waris, and recovered 2.2 kg of drugs from his possession.
Similarly, Murree police held drug dealer M Shehzad and recovered 1.2 kg of drugs from his custody.
Following the operation, Pirwadhi Police arrested Adil and recovered 1.6 kg of drug from his possession. While Gujjar Khan Police nabbed drug dealer Aqib Ali and recovered 380 grams of charas from him.
Mandra police arrested accused M Ashfaq and recovered 320 grams of charas from the accused. Police have registered separate cases were against all of them under the drug act and further investigation was in progress. City Police Officer CPO Omar Saeed Malik appreciated the performance of police teams adding that operations against drug dealers would be continued without any discrimination.
LAHORE : Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood said on Saturday that people of...
Islamabad :The Ehsaas 8171 SMS service to register low-income families for Ehsaas Rashan Riayat programme is reopening...
LAHORE : National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited , under its system constraints removal drive, will install...
LAHORE : The Counter Terrorism Department Punjab has arrested four suspects besides interrogating 39 others during 37...
LAHORE : Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Syed Fakhr Imam will participate as Chief Guest in...
LAHORE : Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Saturday has issued orders for speeding up...
Comments