KP CM outperforms Punjab, Sindh counterparts

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan’s performance is better than his Punjab and Sindh counterparts, a survey shows.

According to Gallup Pakistan, 53pc people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were pleased with the performance of Chief Minister Mahmoud Khan while 41pc were dissatisfied with him, while 55pc were dissatisfied with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s performance and 41pc backed him. About 54pc were unhappy with the performance of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and 41pc were pleased with him. The Balochistan chief minister was not included in the survey after he has assumed office recently. Over 35pc expressed satisfaction with the performance of government employees in the survey, while 16pc were unhappy with them and 36pc said their performance was neither god nor bad. Over 26pc were satisfied with the working of the National Assembly while 17pc were not pleased with it while 35pc said its performance was neither bad nor good. Over 43pc Pakistanis were satisfied with the media, 16pc were unhappy while 27pc said its performance was neither good nor bad. More than 5,000 people from across the country took part in the survey, which was conducted between December 22, 2021 and January 31, 2022.