‘Pakistan aspires cordial relations with all countries’

Islamabad : Speaker, National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, has said that Pakistan aspires to have cordial relations with all the countries of the world,

Qaiser was speaking at the inaugural session of the two-day international conference on “South Asia: emerging opportunities and challenges” organised by the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) in collaboration with Friedrich Ebert Stiftung (FES).

The speaker lauded Pakistan’s exemplary relations with China but expressed his concern over the deteriorating relations with India owing to Indian actions in occupied Kashmir.

In a written message, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi urged the world to synergise their efforts to stabilise Afghanistan as well as work towards unlocking the true potential of over 1.7 billion, mostly young, population of South Asia.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen said that Pakistan took a human rights-based approach towards the Covid-19 pandemic by looking after the interests of all segments of the society. She was of the view that in many priority human rights areas, Pakistan had done better than other regional countries.