Mansehra Police say three fraudsters arrested

MANSEHRA: The police claimed to have arrested a gang of fraudsters, which had deprived men and women of their financial share in the health card scheme in the garb of free treatment.

“We have arrested three members of the gang who used to hold free medical camps to deceive the people and charged the money from the government health card scheme,” District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Khan told reporters here on Thursday.

The police party led by the Oghi station house officer raided at different places and arrested Qaisar Shah, Shiraz Hussain and Ghulam Rasool Shah. The DPO said the arrested accused were holding the free medical camps in the Oghi and its suburbs and identity cards’ copies of men and women visiting for check-ups were obtained and money was withdrawn from their health cards. He said that police launched an investigation after arresting the accused under sections 419/420/468 and 471 of the Pakistan Penal Code.