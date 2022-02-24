ITP successful in maintaining disciplined traffic system

Islamabad : The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) is striving to minimize the road accidents ratio by educating road users and ensuring strict implementation of traffic rules on roads.

It was mentioned by Inspector (Traffic) Rana Ishtiaq Ahmed while addressing in the concluding ceremony of a one-day road safety education workshop organized by the ITP Road Safety Education Wing at Beaconhouse New Lands School. Approximately 200 students and staff members participated in the workshop. The administration appreciated the efforts of ITP in maintaining traffic discipline in the Capital city., the special message of SSP (Traffic) Mazhar Iqbal was also quoted On the occasion that valuable lives of citizens can be saved by obeying traffic rules.

Inspector (Traffic) Rana Ishtiaq Ahmed and his team also revealed that the aim of holding such programs is to create traffic sense and sense of responsibility among the students and citizens, advising them to avoid underage driving, yielding the right of ways on junctions and roundabouts and pedestrians while crossing roads. Students in the workshop were also urged to avoid using mobile phones while driving, fastening seat belts for safety in case of road crashes.

He further added that minor negligence of a driver can cause severe road accidents and endanger the lives of many road users. ITP is striving hard to provide a safer journey to road users and utilizing all available resources. In the end, gifts were distributed among the participants by the team.

The Inspector (Traffic) said that ITP had become a model of excellence through its service-oriented policies and endeavouring to come up to the expectations of the general public by ensuring traffic discipline in the city.

Principal, Beacon house NewLands School Ms. Maryam Arif, and other senior staff teachers of the school appreciated the efforts of ITP for creating a safer road environment in the capital city.