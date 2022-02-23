Rehman Malik dies

KARACHI: Former Interior Minister Rehman Malik died in early hours of Wednesday. Senator Malik was undergoing treatment for coronavirus complications at an intensive care unit in Islamabad hospital.
Malik had tested positive for coronavirus around almost a month ago. He was put on the ventilator after his health condition deteriorated due to the virus-related complications.
Born in Dec 1951, Malik served as the Interior Minister from 2008 to 2013. Earlier, he served in FIA as Additional Director General.
