E-commerce: Image Pakistan wins Prime Minister’s Excellence Award

ISLAMABAD: Image Pakistan was awarded Prime Minister’s Excellence Award for its outstanding performance in e-commerce including the first shop on Amazon with Pakistan ID. The National e-Commerce Convention was held on Monday and was presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“As one of Pakistan’s leading e-commerce company, we have changed the dynamics of fashion retail through e-commerce,” said Uzma Ahmad, director Image Pakistan Ltd. With a background of over 150 years of aristocracy, the two sisters and co-directors -- Uzma & Marium Ahmad -- at the Image Pakistan Ltd go for the bull run in e-commerce by providing customers with hassle-free order placement, delivery, seamless return/ exchange at affordable prices in no time. Image believes e-commerce is the way forward in all segments providing customers with hassle-free placing of orders, delivery, return/ exchange at an affordable price and in no time.