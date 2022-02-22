Scientists urged to focus on research beneficial to humanity

LAHORE:A fourth-day fifth international conference organised by Punjab University Centre of Excellence in Solid State Physics started here on Monday.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar urged the scientists to focus on those research projects which may positively contribute to socio-economic development of society.

Dean Faculty of Science Prof Dr Muhammad Sharif, Director Prof Dr Saira Riaz, Research Scholars, faculty members and students participated in the event while the scholars from Pakistan and other countries including UK, Germany, China, Brazil, etc. also attended the conference online.

Prof Niaz said that researchers should focus on research that benefits humanity and added ‘we could make our place in the world through our research work and achievements.’ He said that the centres of excellence established throughout the country should be provided more funds so that they could produce better results. Dr Muhammad Sharif said that international conferences were the best source to explore latest research work in the relevant fields. He said scholars from PU Centre of Excellence in Solid State Physics were working for the development of the relevant fields after obtaining MPhil and PhD degrees. Dr Saira Riaz said in the conference 16 nationally and internationally renowned researchers will express their research work on various topics in eight technical sessions. She said 216 posters and 184 oral presentations would be presented at the conference.

UVAS: The three-day hands-on training on “Learning Technologies of Pasteurised and Flavored Milk” concluded at the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) here on Monday. UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the concluding ceremony and distributed certificates among the participants. Around 18 participants/professionals from public and private sector dairy industry attended the workshop. Meanwhile, the UVAS Qiraat and Naat Society organised the first annual meet-up and oath-taking ceremony on the City Campus Monday.

Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the oath-taking ceremony and administered oath to the new office-bearers. Renowned Naat Khawan Akhter Hussain Qureshi, Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani, Prof Dr Muhammad Yasin Tipu and a large number of students and faculty members attended the ceremony.