Taxpayers’ money to be spent on people alone: Yasmin

LAHORE: Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid distributed Sehat cards to residents of UC-59 and UC-60 of NA-125 here on Sunday.

A distribution ceremony was organised by Haji Matin-ur-Rehman, Haji Allah Dutta and Mehr Nadim. The event was attended by Zubair Khan Niazi, Javed Ikram Tony, Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor Pappu, Ran Naseem, Malik Kamran, Sheikh Zulfiqar Ali and a large number of locals. People of the area chanted slogans in support of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid. Zubair Khan Niazi, Javed Ikram Tony and others paid tributes to Dr Yasmin Rashid for her services in the health sector.

Dr Yasmin Rashid addressed the residents and said, “I congratulate Haji Matin-ur-Rehman and Haji Allah Dutta for organising distribution ceremony of Sehat cards. Prime Minister Imran Khan in his first speech after taking oath had said that providing better health facilities to people will be his first priority.

The government will end corruption and taxpayers’ money will be spent on people alone. The insurance limit of Sehat cards has been increased from Rs720,000 to Rs1million. By March 31, free healthcare facility will be provided to all 30 million people of Punjab.

All family heads with valid CNICs will be given Sehat cards. It is very important for all to register family details with Nadra. Complete details of free health facilities and other information can be obtained through Naya Pakistan Qomi Sehat Card App. For further queries people may contact helpline number 0800-09009. So far, more than 763,000 people have availed free health insurance facility.

Over 14,000 people have availed free cardiac treatment facility through Naya Pakistan Qomi Sehat Card and 98pc card users have expressed satisfaction with the services. People of Punjab are very appreciative of this programme.”

The minister said, “No past government ever thought of free treatment for people. Past government focused on roads and bridges and never paid attention to free health facilities. Naya Pakistan Qomi Sehat Card is a big step by Prime Minister Imran Khan where free healthcare facilities will be available to people of Punjab. People can get information on their eligibility of Naya Pakistan Qomi Sehat Card by texting CNIC to 8500. Prime Minister Imran Khan will fulfill all the promises made to people.”