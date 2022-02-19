Burden of poverty

The people of Pakistan have already suffered a lot in the past few years due to the increasing prices of basic commodities. Yet, it seems as though the government wishes to leave no stone unturned to suppress the poor. Recently, the prices of petroleum products rose by a staggering Rs12.
People have already been suffering due to increased unemployment and have been unable to provide their families two meals a day – and now this. The government must take steps to reduce the costs of everyday items and petroleum goods.
Waseem Ahmed
Hub
The numerous promises of change and prosperity the incumbent prime minister made to people before assuming office have...
The additional deputy commissioner of the maharaja of Patiala moved to Lahore in 1947. He submitted documents of his...
These are indeed difficult times as the country is facing numerous economic and fiscal challenges. The first is...
This refers to the news report ‘Shibli Faraz advises masses to ‘limit use of petrol’ amid price hike’ . The...
This refers to the article ‘Reforms: institutional impediments’ by Ishrat Husain . The writer has highlighted...
The recent lynching of a mentally challenged man in Khanewal over allegations of blasphemy is just another incident in...
Comments