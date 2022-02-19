Burden of poverty

The people of Pakistan have already suffered a lot in the past few years due to the increasing prices of basic commodities. Yet, it seems as though the government wishes to leave no stone unturned to suppress the poor. Recently, the prices of petroleum products rose by a staggering Rs12.

People have already been suffering due to increased unemployment and have been unable to provide their families two meals a day – and now this. The government must take steps to reduce the costs of everyday items and petroleum goods.

Waseem Ahmed

Hub