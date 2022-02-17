Murree tragedy: LHC warns of summoning Punjab CM if report found unsatisfactory

RAWALPINDI: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz in the state of anger termed the report of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division ‘unsatisfactory’ on the Murree tragic incident. The court has ordered to submit a comprehensive report in the next hearing of the case on February 22, 2022.

“The court will summon the Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Chief Secretary Punjab if the report in the next hearing is found to be unsatisfactory,” the court warned the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division here on Wednesday.

Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz declared a detailed report unsatisfactory, submitted by Commissioner Rawalpindi Noor-ul-Ameen Mengal in the previous hearing. A total of 23 people lost their lives on January 8 due to carbon monoxide poisoning while being stuck in their cars as thousands of tourist vehicles ended up being stranded in Murree due to heavy snowfall.

Over 150000 vehicles entered Murree and stuck up in traffic jam on the occasion. Citing administrative negligence, the probe committee on January 16 analysed that the administrative staff was absent from duty, on the occasion. The administrative staff showed irresponsible attitude despite Met Office issued a weather warning system on February 3 and February 5.