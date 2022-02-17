Cutting and Sohail fined

LAHORE: Ben Cutting of Peshawar Zalmi and Sohail Tanvir of Quetta Gladiators have been fined 15 percent of their match fees for a Level 1 offence during their match in the HBL Pakistan Super League 2022 on Tuesday.

Both the players were found to have violated Article 2.6 of the HBL PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting during a PSL Match”.

In the penultimate over of Zalmi’s innings, Cutting, after hitting Sohail for a third consecutive six, made inappropriate gestures using his fingers.

Sohail made similar gestures after catching Cutting off Naseem Shah on the first ball of the final over.

Match referee Ali Naqvi said the players need to understand their on and off the field responsibilities as they are role models and behaviour like this sends out a wrong message to the younger generation of cricketers.