Myanmar military jet crashes

YANGON: A Myanmar military jet crashed in the north of the country on Wednesday morning, killing its pilot after a "technical failure", the junta’s information team said in a statement. The jet, flying from Tada-U air force base near Mandalay, "lost contact about 10:43 am this morning (0413 GMT)," and later crashed into Yay Myet Gyi lake in Sagaing region, the statement said.
OTTAWA, Ontario: Canadian police on Wednesday began warning truckers who have been protesting the country’s Covid-19...
WASHINGTON: Joe Biden has told the National Archives to send records of visitors to the White House to the committee...
UDUPI, India: Schools reopened in southern India under tight security on Wednesday with public gatherings banned...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Seventeen Israelis have been arrested on suspicion of involvement in a racist attack on a...
DANA, Syria: Shelling by Syrian government forces of a fuel depot in the rebel-held Idlib region killed three...
PETROPOLIS, Brazil: At least 55 people were killed in devastating flash floods and landslides that hit the picturesque...
