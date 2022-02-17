Myanmar military jet crashes

YANGON: A Myanmar military jet crashed in the north of the country on Wednesday morning, killing its pilot after a "technical failure", the junta’s information team said in a statement. The jet, flying from Tada-U air force base near Mandalay, "lost contact about 10:43 am this morning (0413 GMT)," and later crashed into Yay Myet Gyi lake in Sagaing region, the statement said.