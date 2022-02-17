UK Counsellor, Basharat discuss LG elections

LAHORE:Political Counsellor at the British High Commission in Pakistan Iona Thomas called on Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Punjab Muhammad Basharat Raja, here Wednesday.

Representative of British High Commission in Punjab Alex Ballinger, Behroz Kamal Raja and Political Adviser to UK Talal Raza were also present during the meeting. Other issues of mutual interests, including upcoming Punjab local government elections and ongoing corona vaccination process were discussed on the occasion. British Political Counsellor praised legislation in the Punjab Assembly regarding the prevention of child marriage.

Welcoming the British delegation, Law Minister Basharat Raja said the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had enacted record legislation for the betterment of common man.

"The new local government system of the province will literally guarantee the devolution", said the minister. He said that legislation in this regard was in the final stages of consultation with all stakeholders. Law Minister said that all possible steps were being taken to protect the minorities’ rights in Punjab. "Every citizen has the equal opportunity to play a role in national development without any discrimination", ensured Mr Raja. Referring to the ongoing mega cricket event in Lahore, Raja Basharat said that holding of international sports competitions, including PSL was a pleasant change. "The Punjab government will continue taking steps to host sports events like PSL" vowed the minister.

Appreciating the steps taken by the Punjab government, the British diplomat said the UK wanted cordial relations with Pakistan at all levels. "We are happy that the Punjab government has taken commendable steps to prevent COVID-19," she said. Miss Iona Thomas assured that the British government would continue to co-operate with Pakistan in providing corona vaccine. She said the Punjab government deserved praise for making excellent arrangements for PSL cricket event in Lahore.