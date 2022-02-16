IHC adjourns case against Rana Shamim till March 7

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday adjourned hearing till March 7 on contempt of court case against ex-chief judge Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim.

The hearing was adjourned due to the absence of Rana Shamim’s lawyer Latif Afridi. Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan prayed the court to instruct Rana Shamim to submit affidavit and also seek list of witnesses from him.

At this, the court instructed Rana Shamim to submit affidavit before the next hearing and share its copy with AGP. The further hearing of the case was adjourned till March 7. Chief Justice IHC Justice Athar Minallah heard the case.