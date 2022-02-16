Endangered education

There are a number of problems in the education sector that need to be addressed. First, untrained teachers are hired and left to their own devices. Second, school administrations hinder the way towards ideal schooling by underpaying teachers and not providing them with adequate benefits. They also do not ensure the availability of facilities in classrooms to encourage hands-on learning.
Third, our society does not consider teaching an admirable profession. Parents degrade teachers, setting the stage for their children to follow suit. To improve the education sector, it is imperative to address these issues. The government must make policies that facilitate everyone.
Muhammad Usama Khan
Islamabad
