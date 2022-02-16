Elevated expressway from Gulberg to Motorway-M2 okayed

A representative image.

LAHORE: The Punjab government Tuesday approved construction of elevated corridor expressway from Main Boulevard Gulberg to Motorway-M2 to keep the traffic flow uninterrupted and control the pollution problem.

Further, the government also announced organising the traditional Horse and Cattle Show across the province during 10-12 March. The decisions were made in the 76th meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Finance and Development at the Chief Minister's Secretariat presided over by Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht.

Additional Chief Secretary Punjab, Planning and Development Board Chairman, Finance Secretary and secretaries of relevant departments were present while Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal attended the meeting through a video link.

The minister directed the Finance Department, Planning and Development and Lahore Development Authority to come up with a financial plan with time frame for construction of elevated expressway so that work on the project could be started as soon as possible.

The minister said the government would organise traditional horse and cattle show across the province while the show activities would continue for three days starting from March 10 to March 12. Special representation will be given to cottage industries and small businesses in the Show while element of harmonisation of modern technology with tradition would be highlighted.

The minister informed the meeting that the objective of holding the Horse and Cattle Show with traditional fervour was to revive cultural and recreational activities after COVID-19. At this point, it is important for the government to understand that where the whole world is moving forward with COVID-19, so Pakistan must also acknowledge and move forward.

He observed that restrictions on social networking and recreational activities adversely affected adolescents and children due to COVID restrictions. It is need of hour to end this circle, he added. He said the participation of school and college students in the Show would be ensured.

More than 12 recommendations were made by various departments in the meeting, most of which were approved, including the annual development programme of roads and water supply schemes in small districts. The tourism department’s request for making the feasibility study scheme for installation of chairlift and cable car at Fort Monroe part of the annual development programme was also approved. It was also approved that the Local Government and Housing and Urban Development Department would organise the horse and cattle show.

Further, upgrading of Punjab Divisional Headquarters and Lahore will be ensured through a special package. Under the package roads, footpaths, parks traffic signals, street lights will be repaired. The local government should prepare a detailed briefing on the responsibilities of various departments and the estimated expenditure for the Horse and Cattle Show, he added.