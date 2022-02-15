PM chairs meeting on Overseas Enclave Islamabad project: CDA says 6,000 apartments to be built at prime location in Capital

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan presided over a meeting on Overseas Enclave Islamabad, a proposed world class housing project by the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

He said, “We are focused on engaging our nine million overseas Pakistanis for an economic turnaround. Overseas Pakistanis are our valuable asset. We are trying to make maximum use of their expertise and contribution for employment generation and wealth creation in the country.”

The PM was apprised that the CDA was planning to develop a cluster of around 6,000 apartments at a prime location in Islamabad. That high-end living community of around 35,000 people would have access to all world class amenities. The project would offer a fully sustainable, highly secured and a most attractive bid for all overseas investors.

The PM directed the authorities concerned to ensure high quality construction, fast-track completion and competitive pricing of these proposed housing apartments in order to make them attractive for investment by overseas Pakistanis.

The meeting was attended by SAPM on Overseas Syed Tariq Mehmoodul Hasan, Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing & Development Authority (NAPHDA) Lt-Gen (retd) Anwar Ali Haider, Chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmed and other senior officers concerned. Chief Executive Officer Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) Imran Amin joined the meeting via video-link.