Peru’s president ditches iconic hat

LLIMA: Peruvian President Pedro Castillo has adopted a unique measure in a bid to lift his falling popularity and resolve a series of political crises: he has ditched his iconic white cowboy hat.

The hat has been an important feature of Castillo’s humble rural-school teacher image that helped propel him to the presidency.

But for three days running this week, Castillo has appeared in public without his "sombrero."

Having been forced into a fourth cabinet reshuffle in just six months as president and with his disapproval rating hitting 60 percent, Castillo allegedly sought the advice of Saul Alanya, a leadership and self-improvement coach.