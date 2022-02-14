Peru’s president ditches iconic hat

LLIMA: Peruvian President Pedro Castillo has adopted a unique measure in a bid to lift his falling popularity and resolve a series of political crises: he has ditched his iconic white cowboy hat.
The hat has been an important feature of Castillo’s humble rural-school teacher image that helped propel him to the presidency.
But for three days running this week, Castillo has appeared in public without his "sombrero."
Having been forced into a fourth cabinet reshuffle in just six months as president and with his disapproval rating hitting 60 percent, Castillo allegedly sought the advice of Saul Alanya, a leadership and self-improvement coach.
WASHINGTON: Rudolph Giuliani, who was prominent in Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election...
HONOLULU: The top diplomats of Japan, South Korea and the United States declared their unity against North Korea on...
WINDSOR, Canada: Canadian police resumed operations on Sunday to clear a key US border bridge occupied by trucker-led...
MANILA: The son and namesake of late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos strengthened his lead over his closest rival...
Ag AFPKYIV: Ukraine on Sunday vowed to keep its airspace open to international travel despite Western warnings that...
ALMATY, Kazakhstan: Hundreds rallied in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, on Sunday to commemorate the victims of...
Comments