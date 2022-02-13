Pakistan, India agree on wheat supply to Kabul

ISLAMABAD: Matters pertaining to supply of wheat and medicines to Afghanistan through Pakistan have been finalized.Transport of 50,000 tonnes of wheat from India to Afghanistan will start on Feb 22, 2022.
According to diplomatic sources, in this regard talks between Pakistan and India have been going on for the last three months. India was dillydallying the matter over differences on the mechanism but issues were hammered out after a long discussion. Indian condition of using Indian trucks for the purpose was not accepted. Pakistan allowed Afghan trucks and drivers to carry wheat from India to Afghanistan.
India handed over a list of 60 Afghan trucks and their drivers and added that India would start supplying wheat from February 22. The wheat and medicines will be transported to Jalalabad through Torkham Border and will be handed over to World Food Programme. Pakistan has made it clear to India that facility had been extended keeping in view humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and it should not be taken as precedent to supply other items to Afghanistan.
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden warned his Kremlin counterpart Vladimir Putin in a phone call Saturday of "swift and...
ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said Pakistan has proposed a plan to build...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered reopening of 238,000, out of 1.5 million, complaints that were...
NAWABSHAH: Five people of Bhand community and a police official were killed on Saturday in an armed attack by Zardari...
LAHORE: Ahmed Jawad, former central secretary information, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf , has joined PML-N here on...
SUKKUR: Taking a suo moto notice on alleged sexual harassment and an attempt of murder against house officer Peoples...
Comments