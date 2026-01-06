Meghan Markle advised not to visit UK

Meghan ought to carefully consider any UK visit

Meghan Markle has been issued a strong warning regarding return to UK amid security review of Prince Harry.

The warning has come from royal expert as Harry's security is currently being reviewed by Ravec.

In a piece for The i Paper, per the Irish Mirror, royal expert Jennie Bond suggested that Meghan ought to carefully consider any UK visit.

The royal expert writes that if she were Meghan, "I'd give the UK a miss."

Jennie added as Prince Harry is expected to visit Britain within days: "Any visit by Meghan would need to be carefully curated and monitored.

"She may not be in the same physical danger, but she's more likely to be the target of a verbal backlash than Harry, who still has a way of endearing himself to the crowds."

Meghan Markle is free, she is wealthy, she has a husband who adores her and children she loves, the expert said added “Why court hostility over here?".

Archie and Lilibet, alongwith their father Prince Harry can pop over and see King Charles, the royal expert advised, adding the children can take a ‘peek inside the Palace walls’ their ancestors have inhabited.

“And then they can all head back to the sunshine."