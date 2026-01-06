Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s face vicious reality that they wanted to avoid in the first place

With departures headlining Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2026, royal experts have just come forward to speak on behalf of the real irony that it brings forward.

The conversation happened between royal photographer, Helena Chard and the founder of Achilles PR, Doug Eldridge.

The two spoke to Fox News Digital about how damning the headlines were when news broke out that their foundation had become a revolving door where staff comes and goes.

In Mr Eldridge’s eyes, who was the first to speak out, “paradoxically, it creates the very type of headlines they wanted to avoid in the first place.”

He also highlighted the obvious with exits like their longtime advisor and executive director James Holt and chief communications officer, Meredith Maines, turning heads because now the duo have no one to “plant headlines on your behalf,” and instead face the question “why your senior comms advisors are leaving in droves” almost daily.

In relation to this he sat down with the outlet and explained in detail that “the UK 'audience' (I’m not sure she has a demonstrable fan base over there) are markedly more vicious, at least by American tabloid standards.” Because by comparison “here in the U.S., the presumption—whether right or wrong—will be that she is difficult to work with and that’s why so many experienced, senior comms leaders are exiting faster than a ‘10 items or less’ line at the checkout,” he explained before admitting “neither conclusion will benefit Markle.”

This comes despite Ms Chard’s words because while “the NDAs are signed, the messaging is carefully choreographed and smoke and mirrors covering staff departures dominate press coverage. Many have sparked conversations surrounding the underlying issues, instability and disconnect within camp.”

Conversely, as said by Ms Hilary Fordwich, “what this will do henceforth is to limit the caliber of professionals willing to work for Harry and Meghan Markle.”

Because “top notch professionals don’t either want to nor need to enter into such a volatile situation with no sustainability, let alone a contracting versus expanding philanthropic entity with strategy confusion and a ghastly incoherent track-record to date.”