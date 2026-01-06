Lego Smart Brick: Everything you need to know

Lego on Tuesday announced a new high-tech innovation that aims to change how people interact with its iconic building sets. Revealed at the CES show in Las Vegas, the new Lego SMART Brick introduces built-in technology designed to make play more interactive without relying on screens.

The update is accessible for both children and fans who grew up playing Lego, as the company seeks to breathe fresh life into its classic product ranges, starting with the use of smart toy technology.

The Smart Brick feature a small processor contained within a typical-looking Lego brick. With the purchase of the SMART Tag and SMART Minifigure, the upcoming Lego products will react to physical movements with sounds, lighting, and behavior.

This technology is designed and developed by the Creative Play Lab at the Lego Group and marks the introduction of a new “SMART Play” platform featuring more than 20 patented innovations.

How Lego SMART Play works?

The SMART Brick features sensors and accelerometers that respond to motion and interactions. It also features speakers and lighting points that allow the project to react accordingly.

Another major highlight is the Smart Brick is that the device is smartphone and tablet-free. It does not require connection with an app at all times.

Interestingly, this technology does not come with batteries that need to be replaced, though it will be needing charging. According to Lego, it allows for simple play focused on imagination while also enabling a digital element in building.

Lego Smart Brick x Star Wars

The first series of LEGO sets to feature SMART Brick technology will be LEGO Star Wars, which will hit the shelves on March 1. These sets include Red Five X-Wing, Darth Vader’s TIE Fighter, Throne Room Duel, and A-Wing. Some of the interactive elements will include engine sounds, laser beams, lighting functions, and repairing or refueling sounds. They will retail from under £60.