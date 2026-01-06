Olivia Rodrigo kicks off 2026 single after Louis Partridge breakup
Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge reportedly broke up after dating for two years
With a broken heart following her breakup from Louis Partridge, Olivia Rodrigo has returned to social media.
Kicking off 2026, Rodrigo took to Instagram and posted a carousel of photos. The pictures from the new year celebration offered a peek into her newly-single life.
In the caption, Rodrigo wrote, "hi 2026!!!!!"
Fans and followers expressed their love in the comments section. One called the singer "pretty" while another said "loveeeee."
Moreover, some eagle-eye users also noted a photo of seat featuring the text "The Album."
"IS THIS A HINT? THE ALBUM? IM STILL CRYING AND SCREAMING OLIVIA ISABEL RODRIGO MY FAV SINGER WHATT??" a fan asked. Another wrote, "‘the album’ oh i see what you did there miss girl."
This comes after Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge reportedly broke up. An insider told The Sun, "It’s not been the easiest few weeks for them and they decided it’s better to be apart for now. Olivia was at Lily’s party and emotional when she was talking about it."
"Her friends have rallied around her but it’s just been pretty rough. It’s really sad right now," they added.
The last album Olivia Rodrigo released was GUTS in September 2023.
